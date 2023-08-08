Meghan Markle may succeed ‘very close’ to Barbie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest venture could surpass the success of Barbie, according to an expert’s analysis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently invested £3 million in securing the movie rights for ‘Meet Me At The Lake’ by Carley Fortune, potentially aiding in restoring their public image.

PR expert Mayah Riaz highlights the monumental deal’s potential to outshine even Margot Robbie’s recent productions.

Riaz remarks, “Drawing attention and capturing millions of viewers is nothing new for Harry and Meghan. This venture won’t be an exception.”

“I anticipate the film could set record-breaking figures in its initial week at the box office,” Riaz emphasizes, suggesting the movie’s buzz will persist before and after its release.

She tells the Mirror, “Conversations about the film will dominate discussions leading up to its premiere and continue long after.”

While Riaz acknowledges that beating Barbie’s box office record might be a tall order, she confidently speculates, “Nonetheless, I’m inclined to believe it could secure a very close second place.”

Meghan and Harry have previously collaborated with Netflix, producing a documentary series centered around their departure from the Royal Family.

