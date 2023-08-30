Meghan Markle might end up like Cinderella due to evil step-mother

Concerns from experts abound that Meghan Markle could potentially find herself in a situation reminiscent of Cinderella, weighed down by an “evil step-mother.”

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser put forth this notion in a piece for News.com.au.

Within her article, Elser delved into the potential consequences of Meghan’s return to Instagram, suggesting, “Once @Meghan goes live, in a sort of reversed Cinderella twist, they might transform into ordinary pumpkins, no superior or inferior to a Bachelor contestant seeking endorsement deals for teeth-whitening products.”

Elser’s contemplation led her to pose a question, “Do Harry and Meghan genuinely desire to follow down this same path of commercialism, effectively putting themselves up for sale?”

She pointed out that “the risk accompanying the Duchess of Sussex’s sudden reappearance on Instagram to promote luxury watches, endorse Dior, or advocate for the benefits of hemp milk is that it might come across as an overt money-focused venture.”

Just as Cinderella’s transformation from rags to riches, Meghan’s potential involvement in lucrative ventures could lead to questions about her motivations and intentions, particularly in the realm of commercial endorsements.

