The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is being encouraged to extend her support to Prince Harry as he embarks on new career ventures.

Esteemed therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker is of the opinion that Meghan should commend her husband for his philanthropic journey to Japan.

Baker emphasizes that Prince Harry, who has ventured to Tokyo without his spouse, merits recognition for his pursuit of “independent goals.”

Baker elaborates, “Harry’s decision to travel alone to Tokyo, while it might not align with the ideal optics given ongoing speculations about their marriage, might have stemmed from a sense of duty. We are not privy to the private conversations that Harry and Meghan have shared on this matter. It’s plausible that they mutually agreed upon his solo journey.”

In the context of a lasting partnership, Baker underscores the significance of supporting each other’s personal aspirations, irrespective of their private dynamics.

She adds, “Within any enduring relationship, it’s imperative for partners to occasionally rally behind each other’s individual ambitions and endeavors, irrespective of their personal circumstances. This might be one of those instances. Concurrently, many couples thrive with moments of separation that contribute to revitalizing and strengthening the quality of their shared experiences.”

In summary, Baker encourages Meghan Markle to offer her backing to Prince Harry’s independent pursuits, acknowledging his dedication to noble causes, and recognizing that shared understanding can flourish even amid periods of physical separation.

