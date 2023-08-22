Meghan Markle scratching around for money

Meghan Markle’s purported efforts to consistently seek financial opportunities have caught the attention of experts following her notable lack of A-list connections, which recently became a topic of discussion.

Royal commentator and socialite Lady Colin Campbell disclosed revealing insights about the genuine reason behind the apparent reluctance of A-list celebrities to associate with Meghan Markle. This information was divulged during an interview.

During the conversation, Lady Campbell delved into Meghan’s diminishing network of high-profile contacts and characterized her alleged endeavors as unproductive.

She expressed her belief that Meghan’s attempts at forging connections with A-listers have been met with rejection. Lady Campbell asserted that Meghan is currently in the position of having to align herself with individuals for financial gain.

Lady Campbell went on to emphasize that before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan was recognized as an “influencer.”

However, she now finds herself essentially starting over. Despite her past experiences, Meghan is now back to a situation akin to where she began.

According to Lady Campbell, the inability to cultivate relationships with A-list celebrities is a significant factor. She contended that the A-list community has become disinterested in engaging with Meghan.

The interview concluded with Lady Campbell asserting that Meghan’s standing has regressed to a point where she is no longer of interest to the A-list circle.

