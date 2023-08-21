Meghan Markle Slowly Ending Marriage with Prince Harry

Advertisement
Meghan Markle is reportedly orchestrating a gradual separation from Prince Harry, according to royal expert Angela Levin. Levin, who has observed the couple’s dynamics, suggests that Meghan’s lack of support for Harry signifies her intention to end their relationship incrementally. Levin highlights Meghan’s strategy of “cutting the chain a little at a time” to avoid abrupt changes.

This speculation follows Meghan’s recent Instagram post without her wedding ring, although sources claimed it was for repairs. Levin previously remarked that Meghan was not present for Harry during crucial times. While the couple once displayed close physical proximity, holding hands and arms, Levin now observes a distance, implying a separation in their bond.

Despite rumors of their separation across different countries, relationship expert Sally Baker considers the scenario might be exaggerated. Baker suggests that supporting each other’s individual goals is essential in a long-term relationship, possibly explaining Harry’s solo travels. The complexities of their relationship dynamics remain subject to private conversations and personal decisions.

Next Story