Meghan Markle urged not to push King Charles so far with attacks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced accusations of testing King Charles’ patience.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have frequently expressed their grievances about their former roles as senior members of the royal family, are now experiencing isolation.

Charles Rae disclosed, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have effectively been shunned. Their HRH titles have been removed from the official royal family website.”

The expert remarked, “There’s a limit to how far you can push someone like King Charles, and Harry and Meghan have certainly pushed him to the brink. It’s only natural that they find themselves isolated now.”

He elaborated, “They are no longer included in the guest list for upcoming royal events. Nonetheless, there isn’t an official commemoration planned for Queen Elizabeth.”

The expert underscored that the couple has taken actions to “antagonize the royal family.”

He recollected, “From Oprah Winfrey to the Netflix series, and openly criticizing the royal family, they haven’t exactly been supportive of the royal institution. In contrast, the royal family has consistently shown support for them throughout their journey.”

