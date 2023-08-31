Meghan Markle’s relation to Royal Family upsetting Hollywood

Allegedly, Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Royal Family has been marred by several issues, some of which date back to her time on the TV show “Suits.”

Prior to her engagement, Meghan Markle was a cast member on the popular legal drama for seven seasons before departing, an event that garnered significant attention due to her engagement announcement.

Prince Harry himself alluded to the influence exerted by Queen Elizabeth and the monarchy, acknowledging this in his documentary “Spare.” He recounted, “Meg packed up her house, left her role in Suits after seven seasons. It was a challenging moment for her, given her affection for the show, her character, the cast, and the crew – not to mention her fondness for Canada.”

He further revealed that despite her fondness for the country, “life there had become untenable, especially on set.”

Prince Harry went on to indicate that the Royal Family’s involvement extended to the show’s production, sharing, “The show’s writers faced frustration as the Palace’s communications team would often advise alterations to lines of dialogue, the character’s actions, and her behavior.”

The show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, also commented on this matter recently in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

He disclosed, “[The royal family] offered input on certain aspects. Not many, mind you, but a few things we wished to do and couldn’t proceed with, which was slightly annoying.”

