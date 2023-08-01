Memphis Jewish School shot at, and suspect is in arrest

Memphis Jewish School: A tense situation unfolded at the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South in Memphis when an unidentified suspect attempted to enter the school with a gun and opened fire outside after failing to gain entry on Monday afternoon.

Fortunately, the school’s safety procedures effectively protected students and staff, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

In response to the alarming situation, Memphis police were immediately called to the scene. They were provided with a description and photo of the suspect’s maroon truck.

Shortly afterward, officers located a vehicle matching the description and stopped the driver. The suspect exited the truck while holding a firearm, resulting in an officer shooting him. The suspect is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Authorities are actively investigating the motive behind the attempted shooting, and it is too early to determine whether it may be classified as a hate crime. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe, with support from the FBI, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Bartlett Police Department.

Local residents, like Oscar Gomez, expressed shock and concern over the incident. Gomez’s teenage children were outside their home when the suspect was shot, prompting them to seek shelter for safety.

US Representative Seve Cohen, who represents Memphis, released a statement expressing his dismay over the incident and drawing attention to the rise of “violent antisemitism” nationwide.

This shooting occurred just a few months after a tragic shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, resulting in the loss of six lives, including three nine-year-old children. This has led to renewed calls for enhanced security measures at schools across the state.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant, and they are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all schools and communities in Memphis.

