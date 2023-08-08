Mesmerizing Dance Trio Performs to ‘Sahiba’

A captivating dance video has once again taken social media by storm. Shared on Instagram by user Aiswarya Rashmi, the video features a group of women performing a soulful routine to the song “Sahiba” from the movie Phillauri, sung by Romy and Pawni Pandey.

The performance showcases three women elegantly dressed in kurtas, dancing on the street. Since its sharing on August 8, the video has garnered over 300,000 views and nearly 40,000 likes, touching the hearts of many.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aiswarya Rashmi (@aiswarya_rashmi) Advertisement

As dance videos continue to captivate audiences across social media platforms, this particular performance resonates with viewers, demonstrating the power of music and movement to inspire and enchant.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Nicely done! Very smooth.” A second added, “Beautiful choreography! You all are graceful dancers.” A third commented, “Beautiful choreography! Loved how synchronised you all are.” A fourth posted, “Lost count of how many times I’ve rewatched this!” A fifth shared, “This song is so beautiful, and your steps are more beautiful.” A sixth said, “Are you all trained dancers? Very beautiful to watch.” Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

Advertisement

Also Read Enchanting Kathak Dance to ‘Calm Down’ Dazzling performance by a group of talented dancers. Uploaded on YouTube on...

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook pageFollow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement