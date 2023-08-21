Meta Warns: Follow 3-Day Office Rule or Face Firing

Advertisement
Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has introduced a 3-day-per-week office attendance rule, accompanied by a stern warning for non-compliance. Starting September 5, employees assigned to offices are required to spend a minimum of three days weekly in-person for enhanced collaboration and relationship building, according to an email by Lori Goler, Meta’s HR head. The New York Post reported that managers will monitor attendance monthly and address those failing to adhere to the mandate. Persistent violators risk disciplinary action, including performance rating reductions and termination.

“We believe that distributed work will continue to be important in the future, particularly as our technology improves. In the near-term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we’re being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement, reports the New York Post.

The rule applies to office-assigned staff, with remote workers advised not to exceed visiting the office “4 days every 2 months,” and solely for specific business reasons. Acknowledging the ongoing importance of distributed work, a Meta spokesperson noted their focus on fostering a positive in-person experience. The directive aligns with recent public remarks by Zuckerberg praising the advantages of in-office work. The internal announcement signals Meta’s intent to balance physical presence with remote work investments.

