Meta’s Trusted Partner Program Faces Criticism

Partners claim delays, poor communication, and inadequate resources.

Meta’s response times inconsistent, even for urgent content.

Leak by former employee highlights Meta’s priorities in global regions.

According to Meta, the Trusted Partner Programme is an important component of their efforts to improve their policies, compliance processes, and products in order to keep their consumers safe on their platforms. Nonetheless, according to some reliable partners, Meta neglects its principal project, leaving it severely under-resourced, short on staff, and vulnerable to “operational failures.”

This is one of the main claims made in a study released on Wednesday by the nonprofit media organisation Internews. The Trusted Partner programme comprises 465 civil society and human rights organisations from throughout the world. It is meant to provide users with a channel dedicated to reporting problematic and potentially dangerous content to Facebook and Instagram. Death threats, hacked accounts, and violence promotion are some instances of this type of content. These reports will be prioritised and escalated as quickly as feasible, according to Meta.

However, Internews claims that some participants face the same conditions as normal users, such as having to wait months for responses to a report, being ignored, and feeling alienated as a result of poor and generic communication. According to the study, reaction times are variable, and in some cases, Meta does not react at all or provides any explanation. This is supposed to apply even to content with a high degree of time sensitivity, such as serious threats and violent demands.

Internews gathered the perspectives of 23 credible partners from each of the world’s most important regions to compile the report. As a programme partner, Internews also contributed its own perspectives. The majority of enterprises had comparable experiences, with one significant exception being Ukraine, where responsiveness was far above average. Partners in Ukraine should expect a response within three days; however, in Ethiopia, answers to reports related to the Tigray War may take several months.

Previous leaks and disclosures on Meta’s global priorities corroborate the findings in this article. Trusted partners are especially important in regions other than North America and Europe, where consumers cannot rely on content being regularly checked by AI and a large number of human Meta moderators. However, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who left the business two years ago, published internal documents revealing how little Meta cares for the world’s southern regions. In other countries, such as Ethiopia, Syria, Sri Lanka, Morocco, and Myanmar, Facebook and Instagram have proved ineffective in preventing violent extremists from inciting violence. It’s possible that the rumoured failure of dependable partners is part of the cause.

In May 2023, over 50 human rights and digital accountability organisations addressed an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Nick Clegg after Meareg Amare, a Tigray academic, was the victim of a racist Facebook murder attempt and later slain in Ethiopia. Abraham, his son, tried unsuccessfully to have the posts removed off Facebook.

According to Rafiq Copeland, a platform accountability consultant at Internews and the study’s author, while trusted flagger programmes are critical to user safety, Meta’s partners are exceedingly dissatisfied with the way the programme has been carried out. Copeland believes that greater investments are needed to ensure the use and security of Meta’s systems.

The review was supposed to be a collaborative endeavour between you and Meta at first. The corporation chose to withdraw from the project in 2022. According to Meta, “the reporting issues of the small sample of Trusted Partners who contributed to the report do not, in our opinion, represent a complete or accurate picture of the programme.” According to Meta, Internews requested Meta’s aid in presenting the evaluation to its collaborators; however, Meta declined to cooperate.

Meta does not divulge its normal or targeted response times, nor does it share the total number of individuals that work on the programme full-time. A spokesman declined to comment in response to the report.

