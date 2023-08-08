Millie Bobby Brown’s Support for Noah Schnapp Coming Out

Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown share a heartwarming off-screen friendship that mirrors their on-screen chemistry. Schnapp recently opened up about his journey to coming out as gay and how Brown’s reaction was a comforting affirmation of their bond.

During a FaceTime call, Schnapp candidly revealed his sexuality to Brown, who responded with warmth and familiarity, saying, “‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!'”

Schnapp publicly came out in January via a TikTok video, with a heartfelt message above his head stating, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

The actor credited his character’s revelation on Stranger Things, where his character Will is also gay, as a catalyst for his own self-acceptance. He expressed, “Embracing that Will was gay… helped me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.” Schnapp’s real-life journey aligning with his character’s development showcases the positive impact of representation in media.

