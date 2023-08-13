Advertisement
Misan Harriman compares Meghan Markle to Angelina Jolie

Articles
  • Misan Harriman compared Meghan to Angelina Jolie.
  • Harriman posted old photos of Meghan and Angelina on Twitter.
  • The photos got a lot of attention from Harriman’s followers and friends.
Misan Harriman, a photographer and close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has compared the Duchess of Sussex to Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie as an “extraordinary woman.”

Misan labeled Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie, and other celebrities in his archive “extraordinary women” when posting old pictures of them on Twitter.

He posted the images with the remark, “Some extraordinary women photographed by me. From my archive,” then an emoticon of a heart.

The cute photographs Misan posted on social media have gotten responses from her followers and friends.

At the One Young World Summit’s opening ceremony in Manchester, England, last September, Meghan Markle was photographed “moments before” she and Prince Harry mounted the stage.

Harriman also took pictures of Meghan Markle throughout her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet and of Lili on her first birthday in June.

