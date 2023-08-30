Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of violence against domestic worker

CM sought report from RPO and Commissioner.

He directed for swift and unbiased legal proceedings.

Rawalpindi police apprehended husband and wife.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has responded promptly to the distressing incident involving a young domestic worker who was subjected to violence in the Rawat area of Rawalpindi.

Taking serious cognizance of the matter, he has initiated the process of seeking a detailed report from both the Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer and the Commissioner.

Expressing his firm stance against such abhorrent acts, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphatically directed for swift and unbiased legal proceedings against the perpetrators who mercilessly tormented the minor girl. He stressed the urgency of bringing the culprits to justice without delay.

In a display of compassion and responsibility, Chief Minister Naqvi has also mandated that the administration ensures the young victim receives the highest quality of medical attention available. He has further underscored that the administration closely supervises the provision of superior medical facilities for her recovery.

Also Read PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh arrested outside SHC KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday was...

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Rawalpindi police have apprehended the husband and wife, namely Ijaz Ahmed and Bakhtawar, who were involved in subjecting the young girl to the horrific torture.