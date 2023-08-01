Monsoon rains to continue to batter Punjab till Aug 7

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday said monsoon rains will occur in various districts of Punjab till August 7, Bol News reported.

“There are chances of reduction in the intensity of Monsoon rains. The flood situation in the rivers of Punjab is becoming normal,” the PDMA spokesman said.

He said water flow was normal at Tarbela spring and Kalabagh. Water flow was normal at Jasad Shahdara and Baluki, he added. Water flow in Jhelum and Chenab rivers was also normal, the PDMA said.

The spox said Sutlej River had low level flood at Sulaimanki and Islam area.

The inflow of water at Sulaimanki is 70934 and the outflow is 63024. The inflow of water at Head Islam is 54306 and the outflow is 53706. There is low flood level at Sidhanai in Ravi river. There is a low-level flood in the Indus River at Taunsa.

357,457 cusecs of water is passing through Taunsa barrage. There is a risk of high level flood at Mangala in Jhelum river during August 4 to 6.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi has instructed to the administration to remain alert. Stay away from rough walls and roofs, Imran Qureshi said. He asked people to keep distance from electric wires and poles.

“People should avoid unnecessary travel around rivers. Citizens should cooperate with the administration in view of possible flood risk,” he said.