More rains expected in KP between Aug 23, 27: Met Dept

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said more monsoon rains were expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 23 to 27, Bol News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert about rains in different parts of the province from August 23.

According to the PDMA, all concerned deputy commissioners are advised to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses during the rain period.

The control room of PDMA is fully operational and people are advised to contact control room on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.