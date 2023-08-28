MQM delegation meets ECP officials over election issue

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday engaged in talks with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to discuss the upcoming general elections.

A four-member MQM delegation headed by Dr. Farooq Sattar has reached the Election Commission to meet the ECP officials.

MQM leaders Javed Hanif, Zahid Malik and Yasir are also included in the delegation.

Sources reported that MQM will put forward reservations on old constituencies along with its proposals for new constituencies.

As part of this process, the ECP had reached out to prominent political parties to collaborate on shaping the roadmap for the elections.

Today, a delegation from MQM-P met meet the Chief Election Commissioner and ECP members at 11:00 am, followed by Jamaat Islami’s team discussing the election schedule at 12:00 noon.

While, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) consultation with the election commission is slated for August 29.

The focus of these consultations includes various aspects like the division of constituencies, updates to electoral rolls, the election timetable, and the overall conduct of the general elections.

Delegations from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have previously engaged with ECP officials.

Earlier, the ECP had cautioned both federal and provincial caretaker governments against engaging in political activities that could potentially disrupt the smooth progression of elections.

In letters addressed to these caretaker administrations, the electoral authority emphasized that they must avoid actions that might influence elections or compromise the fairness and integrity of the process.

The ECP stressed that caretaker setups should limit themselves to the authority granted by the Elections Act of 2017.