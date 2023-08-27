MQM-P to visit ECP for consultations on elections.

ISLAMABAD: A Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will visit the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday (tomorrow) amid ongoing consultations regarding general elections.

The ECP is holding consultations with major political parties to develop a roadmap towards conducting the next general election. It has held consultations with the PML-N, JUI-F, and the PTI on various issues regarding the polls.

An MQM-P delegation led by Dr Farooq Sattar will visit the ECP head office at 11:00 AM tomorrow. The delegation includes Javed Hanif, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Sadiq Iftikhar, and Farhan Chishti.

The meeting will hold discussions on the delimitation of constituencies, preparation of electoral rolls, code of conduct for general elections, election schedule, and other matters.

MQM will put forward reservations on old delimitations of constituencies and suggest holding new delimitations. The political party will raise concerns regarding electoral lists before the election commission.

The MQM delegation will also present its proposals to the election commission officials regarding transparent and peaceful elections in the country. It will also give the election schedule and road map to the election commission.

A day earlier, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui demanded conducting elections after fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the census 2023 results.

Addressing the presser alongside party leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal, he said that general elections should be held following fresh delimitation of constituencies.

The MQM-P leader maintained that Karachi needs transparent elections at the earliest, but a slight delay will be acceptable. “If the delimitation of constituencies takes weeks or months, it is not a bad deal.”

He said ‘fake representatives’ were imposed on the city in the previous elections. He added that this time the elections needed to be fair, transparent, impartial, and acceptable to all. He said delimitation of new constituencies is inevitable after the new census.

