Multiple trains of Pak Railway face hours-long delay

Passengers facing difficulty due to delay in train schedules.

Railway stations have become overcrowded due to the waiting of passengers.

Passengers are enraged over the poor management of Pakistan Railways.

Advertisement

Several trains of Pakistan Railways connecting multiple cities have been facing hours-long delay on Sunday.

Khyber Mail from Karachi to Peshawar is delayed by one hour and 37 minutes, while the Express train from Karachi to Rawalpindi is delayed by two hours and 32 minutes.

Besides, Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi was delayed by two hours and 24 minutes; while Hazara Express from Havelian to Karachi is delayed by two hours.

Karachi Express Up facing a delay of four hours and 32 minutes, while Karachi Express Down facing a delay of two hours and 32 minutes.

The Karachi-bound Millat Express was delayed by one hour and three minutes.

The Bahauddin Zakaria Express up is delayed by two hours and 17 minutes, while the down of the same train is delayed by four hours and 57 minutes.

Advertisement

Shalimar Express Up is delayed by one hour and five minutes late, along with the Up and Down of Pakistan Business delayed by one hour and 22 minutes and two hours and 27 minutes respectively.

The Farid Express from Karachi was delayed by two hours and 17 minutes, while the Rehman Baba en route to Karachi was also delayed by an hour.