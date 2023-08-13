Murad, Opposition leader fail to present names for caretaker CM

KARACHI: The inside story of the meeting between the opposition leader and the Sindh Chief Minister came out and the names of the caretaker chief minister of Sindh could not be presented to each other on behalf of the two parties, sources said.

When the Sindh Chief Minister did not present the name of the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, the opposition leader did not suggest any name either, the sources further said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah sought more time to consult the party leadership regarding the naming of caretaker chief minister, they said.

Opposition leader Rana Ansari also decided to consult with GDA and JUI, sources said.

Sindh Chief Minister and opposition leader will have another meeting on Monday (tomorrow).

The name of caretaker chief minister of Sindh will be finalised in the meeting. According to the constitution, if the matters are not settled in the meeting tomorrow, the parliamentary committee will choose the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

The parliamentary committee will be responsible for finalizing the name of caretaker chief minister of Sindh in two days.