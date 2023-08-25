RANIPUR: An individual identified as Akbar Kalhoro has been apprehended in connection with a case lodged in an official complaint, alleging his involvement in the Fatima murder case and his subsequent threats towards law enforcement and journalists.

The individual mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) was found to be issuing threats to those who spoke out about the Fatima incident. Just two days ago, during a gathering involving various parties, including the arrested suspect, derogatory language and threats were directed towards the family of the deceased girl, the police, and media representatives.

A case has been registered against more than 40 individuals who engaged in threats. The government authorities and the police have affirmed their commitment to preventing any vigilante justice. SSP Khairpur Mir Ruhal Khoso stated that the law enforcement will not tolerate any unlawful actions and additional suspects are also expected to be taken into custody.