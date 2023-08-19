Murtaza Solangi visits media houses, NPC

Minister Solangi visited offices of leading publications.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visited multiple media houses and the National Press Club (NPC) to discuss matters of mutual interest with the journalist community.

The visit marked the formal commencement of his duties in his newly assumed position as the Interim Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Solangi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received from the media community upon his appointment, acknowledging the support, prayers, and well-wishes extended by his friends and colleagues in the media industry.

In these interactions, he expressed gratitude for the affection shown by his well-wishers.

Addressing the journalist community, Murtaza Solangi underscored the critical role of the Election Commission in upholding the democratic process by ensuring free and fair elections.

He assured the caretaker government’s complete backing in facilitating the commission in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

The minister highlighted the prevailing challenge of forging a national consensus on significant national matters.

He lamented the transformation of political disagreements into personal animosity, stressing the need for rectifying this trend and fostering unity among diverse segments of society.

Murtaza Solangi further emphasized the necessity of combating the growing intolerance within society.

He said the Ministry of Information, in collaboration with the media, would strive to provide the public with accurate and comprehensive information about the prevailing situation.

“As a representative of the journalist community, our foremost priority is to create an enabling professional environment and safeguard the rights of journalists,” Solangi maintained.

He expressed his regret over the unfortunate incident involving senior journalist and anchor Kamran Yusuf, stating that the Punjab government was taking steps to apprehend the culprits who robbed him.

The minister also offered his condolences over the demise of the father of senior journalist Shehbaz Rana and brother of senior journalist Sanaullah Khan.

Solangi prayed for the departed souls to find eternal peace and for strength and resilience to be granted to the grieving families to cope with their profound loss.