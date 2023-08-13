Myanmar Floods: Baby Rests Amid Evacuations and Relief

Iconic image of a baby resting under mosquito net amid flood chaos.

Amid a flood crisis in Myanmar, a serene scene unfolded as a baby rested under a mosquito net, while flood victims stood in line for food at a monastery. The flood-stricken individuals eagerly awaited receding water levels before returning home. Monsoon-triggered floods and landslides have resulted in five deaths and forced approximately 48,000 people to seek refuge elsewhere, according to the relief ministry.

In Bago city, northeast of Yangon, children found joy floating on rubber tires, and adults navigated canoes laden with supplies through the murky floodwaters. At a monastery, families gathered in an open-air hall, where volunteers distributed meal packages containing rice and egg curry. The surroundings were marked by individuals huddled on mats amidst their meager belongings, with clothes hung on makeshift lines overhead.

Tin Win, 52, expressed gratitude for the safety and dryness offered by the shelter, even though the conditions were tight and meals were limited. She shared hopes of returning home within three days if the rain subsided. Dogs sought refuge on higher ground as rain continued to fall, while the Bago River’s rising waters were predicted to gradually recede in the coming days.

Myanmar’s recurring heavy monsoon rains, which have become more extreme due to climate change, present challenges for residents. Ohm Kyi recounted the struggle of moving belongings through flooded areas, emphasizing that only essential items were salvaged. Lay Shwe Zin Oo, a director at Myanmar’s social welfare and relief ministry, noted the displacement of 48,000 people from various regions and states to monasteries, schools, and elevated locations.

The Myanmar Red Cross, now known as X, has been active in evacuating families, supplying food, and providing medical assistance in the flood-affected Karen state, as shared on their Twitter account. Meanwhile, Myanmar grapples with a turbulent political landscape following a 2021 military coup that led to a violent conflict. The aftermath of Cyclone Mocha in May faced criticism from the United Nations for the junta’s response, which left devastation in its wake.

Amidst the ongoing challenges, the juxtaposition of a calm baby amidst flood turmoil encapsulates the resilience of Myanmar’s people as they endure both natural disasters and political upheaval.

