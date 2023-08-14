NAB rearrested former CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi

He was released from Adiala Jail after completion detention period.

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau(NAB) re-arrested former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after he was released from Adiala Jail.

According to the details, former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was released from Adiala Jail on completion of the detention period, NAB had asked for details of records of assets of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and his family.

According to NAB sources, NAB has also started an inquiry against Moonis Elahi for assets beyond income.

NAB sources say that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be taken on remand and shifted to Lahore.

NAB Prosecutor Rafi Maqsood will give arguments on the transit remand. Pervaiz Elahi will be sent to Lahore if the transit remand is approved.

On the other hand, a question was asked the journalist that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is being arrested again and again, to which the PTI president replied, “Let him fulfill his wish”.

It should be noted that the former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was taken out of Camp Jail Lahore on July 19 and taken to adiala Jail. Pervaiz Elahi was detained under 3 MPO and his detention orders were issued by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore for 30 days.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi challenged the decision of his detention under 3MPO in the Lahore High Court