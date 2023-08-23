NAB report reveals corruption, kickbacks against Moonis Elahi

Bureau report finds significant increase in assets of Moonis.

Alleged Elahi of receiving kickbacks and engaging in corrupt practices.

Moonis Elahi’s father is also currently detained under corruption charges.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has brought to light its report on the investigation into PTI president’s son Moonis Elahi, regarding allegations of receiving kickbacks and engaging in corrupt practices while awarding government contracts.

In the same case, Moonis Elahi’s father and President of PTI, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, is also under scrutiny. The inquiry report on Moonis reveals his involvement in acts of corruption and money laundering.

The report indicates that he allegedly obtained kickbacks through intermediaries Azmat Hayat and Sohail Asghar, who were connected to contract dealings.

According to the report, a noticeable surge in Moonis’s assets coincided with his father Parvez Elahi’s assumption of the role of Punjab’s Chief Minister.

Beginning from July 2022, Moonis reportedly deposited substantial amounts of domestic and foreign currency into his bank accounts. Additionally, he acquired over 384 kanals of agricultural land for Rs 72 million after July 2022.

The report suggests that this land acquisition might have been financed using funds from alleged kickbacks and bribes.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the former Chief Minister, is currently held in NAB’s custody due to his alleged involvement in receiving kickbacks related to government contracts.