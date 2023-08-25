Naseem Shah stars as Pakistan pull off incredible one-wicket victory over Afghanistan

Pakistan won the second ODI against Afghanistan by just one wicket.

Naseem Shah scored the winning runs in the final over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 151 runs for Afghanistan in the first innings.

Pakistan secured another impressive victory in the second one-day international (ODI) match against Afghanistan, clinching the series win with their consistent performance.

Following their previous triumph by a significant 142-run margin, Pakistan managed to win the second ODI by just one wicket in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Naseem Shah, who had previously led Pakistan to victory against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, played a pivotal role once again. In a nail-biting finish, he guided Pakistan to the required 11 runs from the last 6 balls.

While chasing a target of 301 runs, Pakistan faced an early setback with the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman at 52 runs.

Nonetheless, Imam-ul-Haq and Captain Babar Azam built a strong partnership of 118 runs, putting their team in a commanding position. Babar Azam fell to Fazalhaq Farooq soon after reaching his fifty, triggering a series of wickets for Pakistan.

Despite facing a difficult situation, Shadab Khan’s 48 runs off 35 balls helped Pakistan regain momentum. The final over was full of tension, as Fazalhaq managed to run out Shadab who was at the non-striker’s end. However, Naseem Shah took charge and led Pakistan to a remarkable victory.

In the first innings, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a remarkable innings, scoring 151 runs to help Afghanistan reach a total of 300-5 in 50 overs.

Afghanistan’s opening partnership between Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran accumulated a formidable 227 runs, marking the second-highest ODI partnership for Afghanistan. Zadran scored 80 runs but missed out on his century, while Gurbaz continued with his aggressive batting, reaching 150 runs off as many balls.

Although Gurbaz was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 45th over, the damage had already been done, with his innings including 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Among Pakistan’s bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets, while Naseem Shah and Usama Mir each secured one wicket. Afghanistan made changes to their lineup, with Riaz Hassan and Shahid Kamal replacing Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai, who was retired hurt in the first ODI.

On the other hand, Pakistan retained their unchanged lineup for the match.

