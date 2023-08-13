The Nation is celebrating Independence Day on Monday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services of heroes of Pakistan Movement on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

People of Pakistani origin residing around the world enthusiastically celebrate Independence Day with cultural events, flag hoisting, and rallies, expressing their love for their homeland.

The day holds more than just national pride; it’s a tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom.

It reminds us of our duty to uphold and advance our nation’s progress and well-being. The historical importance and national pride attached to Pakistan’s Independence Day resonate, as cities adorn themselves in green and white, selling patriotic merchandise.

Festivities extend to discounts from various brands, online retailers, and eateries. Mosques hold dawn prayers for the country’s unity and prosperity, followed by gun salutes and flag ceremonies.

Decorated streets and illuminated buildings set the festive mood, while media highlights the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

The day signifies the celebration of freedom, unity, and the ongoing pursuit of a prosperous Pakistan.