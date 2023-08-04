Nation to never forget sacrifices of its martyrs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistani nation would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

The prime minister, in a message on Police Martyrs’ Day, observed, said the whole nation paid tribute to their dutiful countrymen who rendered sacrifices to protect lives and properties of citizens.

He said just like the Armed Forces, the police personnel also left no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

“On this day, we salute all of our sons and daughters and their respective families for their services to the country,” the prime minister remarked.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

He briefed the prime minister about the planned activities for Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to be observed on August 5, including seminars and awareness drives, particularly the ceremonies scheduled to be held at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions across the world.

Besides apprising the prime minister of his portfolio, Kaira also discussed with prime minister the overall political situation in the country.