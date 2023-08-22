‘National heroes’: PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

BATTAGRAM: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Tuesday expressed his relief over the safe rescue of all eight passengers including school children trapped in a chairlift in Battagram, saying all those involved in the operation were “national heroes.”

“Relieved to know that Alhamdolillah all the kids have been successfully and safely rescued. Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He expressed his gratitude to the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, rescue departments, district administration and all related organizations who participated in the rescue operation.

He also paid tribute to the volunteers who arrived on emergency basis from local and other areas and participated in the rescue operation.

The prime minister said that the officers, personnel and volunteers involved in the rescue operation did not only save eight precious lives as well as the lives of eight families.

He said that by completing the difficult operation in a very professional manner, the officials, officers and volunteers also saved many mothers from losing their dear ones.

“All the people participating in the rescue operation are heroes of the nation,” the prime minister remarked.

Earlier, on the same social media platform, he said that he was closely monitoring and tracking the rescue efforts in Battagram.

“I am happy that progress is being made, and thanks to the efforts of our army personnel, Air Force, rescue organizations, district administration and others, students stuck in the chairlift have started returning to the ground safely,” he added.

Operation concludes

All eight people have been rescued as Pakistan Army’s most complicated and difficult rescue operation in Battagram has been successfully concluded.

Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) have successfully rescued all eight passengers — seven schoolchildren and their teacher — who were dangling mid-air after the rope of a cable car broke in Allai Tehsil in Battagram district.

According to ISPR, General Officer Commanding the Special Services Group himself led the operation. All persons trapped in the chairlift have been rescued after several hours and moved to safe places.

It said the slinging team of the Special Services Group of the Pakistan Army safely rescued the people trapped in the chairlift at a height of 600 feet.

On the special instructions of the Army Chief, the talented team of Army Aviation and SSG started the rescue operation, the military’s press said.

Later, the slinging team of the Special Services Group of the Pakistan Army and the helicopter of the Pakistan Air Force also became a part of the operation. Helicopters of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force reached the spot on time and started the rescue operation.

The team, with the help of the Pakistan Air Force, local administration, and cable experts, demonstrated their skills by carrying out this unique operation in the history of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army has always responded to the voice of the people in every testing time and has stood and will continue to stand with the people in every hour of difficulty.