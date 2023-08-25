Nawaz may return to Pakistan by Oct 15: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, will go back to Pakistan by the middle of October.

Shehbaz Sharif made this announcement while talking to newsmen in London after a detailed meeting with his elder brother along with other party leaders.

Nawaz Sharif was targeted and disqualified from politics and sent to jail under a well-designed plot, Shehbaz asserted.

Earlier on Friday, sources disclosed that deliberations among the Sharif family, involving Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and other close relatives in London, have culminated in the decision to schedule Nawaz Sharif’s comeback to Pakistan under the PML-N banner by October 15.

Recently, Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, the President of the PML-N, held discussions with the party’s founder, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in London. This meeting included the presence of various prominent figures within the League, and the discussions centered on a thorough assessment of the country’s prevailing political landscape.

According to sources, the decision to delay Nawaz Sharif’s return until mid-October is not a response to the announcement from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), but rather a reflection of advice provided by steadfast members of the party.

The reasoning behind this decision is rooted in the understanding that September’s weather conditions can be severe and unsuitable for extensive political gatherings. Therefore, mid-October presents a more favorable period for his return.

The choice of targeting mid-October was solidified following two meetings between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif in London. Shehbaz’s recent trip to London transpired after he handed over his responsibilities to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

An informed insider stated, “The selection of Nawaz Sharif’s return date is being influenced by the severity of weather conditions. While further adjustments might be considered, the current confirmed date is October 15. Subsequent discussions will center around this date.”

Although legal advisors and political associates of the Sharif family recommended Nawaz Sharif’s prompt return to Pakistan following the conclusion of his sojourn in Europe and the Middle East—during which he arrived in London three weeks ago—some members within the PML-N have proposed delaying his return until after mid-September. This recommendation stems from the impending retirement of the present Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Atta Bandial.

In light of input from the entire PML-N, the Sharif family, and legal consultants, the prevailing consensus is for Nawaz Sharif to await the retirement of CJP Bandial. The party alleges that the Chief Justice has displayed favoritism toward the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and has reportedly gone out of his way to assist Imran Khan.