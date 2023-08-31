Nawaz rejects advice to not target personalities during election campaign

In an intriguing revelation, details emerged from a London meeting involving key figures of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party.

The attendees included Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif, and Rana Sanaullah, who participated via video link from Pakistan.

The focus of the discussion was the alleged conspiratorial roles attributed to Nawaz Sharif, which had become a contentious issue.

Notably, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif seemed unable to convince his brother, Nawaz Sharif, amidst the turmoil, reflecting the complexity of the situation.

Party insiders reported that several important personalities from the country’s past had been in contact with Nawaz Sharif through common friends.

These intermediaries stressed the importance of refraining from criticizing significant figures in Nawaz Sharif’s election campaign.

Amidst these discussions, the advice from mutual friends resonated who urged Nawaz Sharif to move on from past historical differences and focus on future political endeavors.

Shehbaz Sharif reportedly echoed this sentiment, showing his alignment with these common friends’ opinions.

However, an unexpected twist occurred as Nawaz Sharif distanced himself from his brother and the mutual friends.

Nawaz Sharif’s stance suggested that his concerns extended beyond personal affiliations and into broader matters of national consequence.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized that if the accusations were solely about his lineage, he might have been more forgiving.

However, he highlighted that his actions aimed at development had inadvertently harmed Pakistan, illustrating his position to those present.

A resolute stance emerged from Nawaz Sharif, asserting that individuals involved in conspiracies must be held accountable under any circumstance.