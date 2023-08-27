NBA legend Charles Barkley heaps massive praise to Nikola Jokic

Charles Barkley praised Nikola Jokic for his versatility and unselfishness.

Barkley compared Jokic to Tim Duncan, who was also a humble winner.

Barkley believes that Jokic has the potential to become one of the NBA’s all-time greats.

Charles Barkley is one of the best basketball players in history, despite what some people may think. He has a great deal of regard for Nikola Jokic, who is the player that he praises so highly.

During his appearance as a guest on a podcast, Barkley gave Nikola Jokic some incredibly high praise.

“He’s content if he has to score 30 or 20, get 17 rebounds or 12 rebounds, or get 12 assists or 15 assists,” Barkley said. “I think he’s such a great player… I don’t care if I have to score, I can, but I’m content to get 12 rebounds, 13 or 15 rebounds, or 12 assists, or 15 assists. If you don’t appreciate that, you don’t know anything about basketball. That’s brilliance right there.”

There’s one specific player that Nikola Jokic reminded Charles Barkley of more than anyone, and that’s Tim Duncan. Duncan was one of the most humble winners in the history of basketball, and it’s a tremendous compliment.

“To me, that’s the beauty of him,” Barkley said. “Yeah, I play basketball, it’s not who I am, it’s not the most important thing to me. He reminds me of Tim Duncan. I thought Tim Duncan was the most no-drama, great player I’ve ever watched in my career.”

The age of Nikola Jokic is just 28. He already holds the titles of NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, and two-time NBA Regular Season MVP, and his career is far from over. If Barkley still feels this highly of him after his career is gone, just wait.

