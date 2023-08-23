NEPRA approves hike in electricity price by Rs 5.40 per unit  

A hearing was held in NEPRA on 4th quarter adjustment of 2022-23.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the hike in electricity price by Rs 5.40 per unit on the account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

A hearing was held in NEPRA on the fourth quarter adjustment of the financial year 2022-23.

NEPRA has approved to increase the price of electricity by Rs 5.40 per unit for the quarterly adjustment, the approval was given for the fourth quarter adjustment of the year 2022-23.

The increase in tariff will not applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers.

The regulatory body will issue the detailed decision of the hearing regarding electricity price hike later and the final decision and notification will be issued by the federal government.

