A father’s principled stand has garnered praise from online users after he declined to attend a wedding due to the exclusion of one of his children from the guest list. The man, married for eight years, has two kids – a younger one yet to start school and an older child from a prior relationship who is in secondary school.

The incident was shared by his wife on the Mumsnet platform, known for its pregnancy and birth information resources and women’s discussion forums.

User @TheOriginalGilmoregirl recounted that her sister’s upcoming wedding would see her as the bridesmaid. However, the couple opted not to invite her stepchild, citing unfamiliarity with the child. This decision led to her husband declining the invitation.

Advertisement

The post, shared recently, has since garnered attention with numerous users voicing support for the father’s choice not to attend the wedding. The incident highlights the importance of inclusivity within families and the resonance of this sentiment among online communities.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “I wouldn’t go either if the sister was excluding part of your family.” A second added, “Your stepchild is part of your family and lives with you some of the time. Part of the family unit. Your family is incredibly mean, and I’m absolutely not surprised by your husband’s reaction.”

“Why is it that your sister ‘won’t budge’? That’s not an oversight, it’s deliberate and seems rather petty and unkind to me. They’re making it clear that your stepchild isn’t family. It’s not hard to see why your husband would refuse to attend and condone that attitude,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “You have been married eight years, your stepchild is a member of your family, and you are a family of four, not three.” “I don’t blame him,” added a fifth.

Also Read Groom invites down syndrome pupils for wedding. Warm video We have a video with today's dosage of pleasant material that will...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.