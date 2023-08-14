Never forget debt we owe to our Forefathers: VC JSMU

He said “I want to congratulate you being future of nation.”

He said Pakistan has unique opportunity to play leading role.

JSMU Student Council organized separate event on Aug 12.

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon said that the sacrifices made by our ancestors in the struggle for independence are a reminder of the importance of freedom and democracy. We should never forget the debt we owe to those who fought for our freedom.

While addressing to the students, VC said on this Independence Day, “I want to congratulate you on being the future of our great nation. You are the ones who will shape the destiny of Pakistan, and I am confident that you will do so with courage, determination, and vision”.

“We live in a time of great change and opportunity. The world is becoming increasingly interconnected, and Pakistan has a unique opportunity to play a leading role in the global community. We have a young, skilled workforce, a rich history and culture, and a strong commitment to democracy and human rights. We need to improve our education system and healthcare system and we need to build a more tolerant and inclusive society. I believe that you are the generation that can overcome these challenges and build a better future for Pakistan.” he added.

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) celebrated a series of patriotic events. The official independence day celebration, set for August 14th, was marked by the presence of esteemed figure of the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Saadia Akram and and others.

The program included the rendition of the national anthem, a flag hoisting ceremony, and a cake cutting ceremony, showing a spirit of patriotism.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, Vice Chancellor JSMU Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that many brave men and women gave their lives so that we could live in a free and independent country. They faced great challenges and hardships, but they never gave up. Their courage and determination inspired others to join the fight for independence. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we could enjoy the freedom we have today.

Moreover, a separate event was celebrated on August 12, 2023, by the JSMU Student Council. Under the leadership of Chairperson Prof. Kefi Iqbal, the celebration began at the university’s main gate at 10 am. A vibrant audience, comprising faculty, staff, and students, joined to commemorate this significant day.