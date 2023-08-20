NIH confirms positive case of monkeypox in Rawalpindi

Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination has confirmed one positive case of monkeypox in Rawalpindi.

According to the National Institute of Health, the patient is currently hospitalized for management in Rawalpindi, where he is receiving appropriate care.

A team from the NIH, under the ministry of National Health Services, is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

The NIH said there is no risk of further spread of the disease in Pakistan for the time being.

On July 26, 2022, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination had said that not a single case of monkeypox had been reported by then in Pakistan.

According to official sources, the situation was being closely monitored by the health authorities and all national and provincial health authorities had been advised to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox.

The timely detection and notification were important for prompt implementation of preventive measures and all public and private hospitals had been directed to ensure readiness for isolation and treatment.