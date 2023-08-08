Nokia T20 tablet receives Android 13 update

Nokia T20 receives Android 13 update, a moment of celebration for its owners.

First tablet from Nokia Mobile to embrace Android 13, a significant milestone.

Android 13 includes new features and better security.

Advertisement

Nokia T20 owners have reason to rejoice as the tablet is now getting the much-awaited Android 13 update. This upgrade signifies Nokia Mobile’s first-ever tablet to embrace Android 13, marking a significant milestone. Advertisement

Presently, reports suggest that the Android 13 update, codenamed Android 13 Build V3.220, is rolling out in the Indian market and possibly other regions as well.

This update brings the July security patch and occupies around 2.74GB of storage.

With this update, the count of Nokia devices equipped with Android 13 reaches thirteen.

Advertisement

Notably, the company had previously extended Android 13 updates to smartphones like the Nokia XR21 5G, Nokia G21, Nokia G10, and more.

Also Read Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones Nokia Mobile has quietly announced two new feature phones, the Nokia 150...

Interestingly, while the Nokia T10 was anticipated to be compatible with Android 13, it’s the Nokia T20 that pleasantly surprises users with the unexpected arrival of the update.

The Android 13 OS introduces an array of fresh features, visual enhancements, and usability improvements.

It also emphasizes security and privacy enhancements, underscoring Nokia’s commitment to user data protection.

For those interested, a curated list of Nokia devices eligible for the Android 13 update is available, along with a hands-on video showcasing the new features of a Nokia smartphone.

Advertisement

As the Android 13 update journey continues, Nokia users can look forward to an improved and enhanced device experience.