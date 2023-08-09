Notice issued to AGP, ECP on plea seeking action against parliamentarians to not disclare Toshakhana gifts

LHC seeks reply from ECP.

Calls AGP for assistance.

Appoints SCBA president, PBC vice chairman as amici curiae.

Advertisement

The Lahore High Court has called for a response from the election commission and other parties, and has issued a notice to Pakistan’s attorney general for assistance in a petition that demands consequences for legislators who haven’t included Toshakhana gifts in their asset disclosures.

Moreover, the court has assigned the role of amici curiae to the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the vice chairman of the Punjab Bar Council.

The petition argues that Imran Khan, the PTI Chairman, was handed a three-year prison sentence at the election commission’s urging. It alleges that the Election Commission is not upholding justice requirements.

No action has been taken by the commission against assembly members who omitted Toshakhana gifts from their asset declarations.

The petition asserts that Asif Zardari from the PPP party, along with former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Yousaf Raza Gilani, have not disclosed Toshakhana gifts in their assets.

The election commission is accused of intentionally refraining from action against these assembly members.

Advertisement

The court has instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan to address lawmakers who haven’t revealed retained Toshakhana gifts in their asset disclosures.