Edition: English
Edition: English

OGRA hikes LPG price by Rs 24 per kg

  • The domestic LPG cylinder price increased by Rs.282.
  • The commercial cylinder price increased by Rs.1083.
  • LPG price per kg has increased from Rs 177 to Rs 201.
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 24 per kg.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the domestic LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs.282 and the commercial cylinder price has been increased by Rs.1083.

LPG price per kg has increased from Rs 177 to Rs 201 while the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has increased to Rs 2,374 from Rs 2,092.

The price of commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 8,049 to Rs 9,132.

Federal IT Minister inaugurates IT Lab in Karachi
Federal IT Minister inaugurates IT Lab in Karachi

15 IT related courses will be conducted. 300 children will receive training...

Earlier, Pakistan and China have signed six agreements and MOUs for promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and the Vice Chairman of National Development and Reforms Commission of People’s Republic of China signed the document on the joint cooperation committee of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

