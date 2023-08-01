Ola Electric’s CEO Introduces ‘Bijlee’, Wins Online Hearts

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently shared a heartwarming announcement on Twitter that has captured the internet’s attention. He introduced Bijlee, the company’s newest employee—a dog whose name translates to ‘electricity’ in English. Along with a photo of Bijlee’s official Ola Electric ID card, the post quickly went viral.

Bijlee’s employee code on the ID card is ‘440 V,’ a clever reference to the standard voltage in electrical systems. The card also playfully mentions the dog’s blood group as ‘paw+ve,’ a pun on ‘positive’ that cleverly references its paws.

The ID card lists Bijlee’s emergency contact as BA’s office, which likely stands for Bhavish Aggarwal’s initials, and provides the address of Ola Electric’s office on Hosur Road, indicating Bijlee’s place in the Koramangala workplace.

The caption of the post read, “New colleague now officially!”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

New colleague now officially! pic.twitter.com/dFtGMsOFVX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2023

The post received an overwhelming response, garnering over 142,000 likes and numerous comments. It isn’t the first time Bhavish Aggarwal has shown his love for dogs at the workplace, as he previously shared a photo of three dogs relaxing on sofas inside the Ola office, adding warmth to the company’s work environment.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

A user wrote, “Bijlee Nailed it.”

“Like the name. Like Bolt from the movie,” another user wrote on Twitter.

“This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it,” the third user commented.

Also Read Japanese Man, Toco Becomes a Real-Life Dog Japanese man spends ₹11 lahks to become a dog. The man wears...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.