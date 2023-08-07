One window operation facility for Chinese investors to be implemented: PM

He said two countries were entering into new era.

PM said two friendly countries had celebrated decade of CPEC.

He said now we are entering into second phase of CPEC.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assured the Chinese investors to further simplify the procedures for the companies working in Pakistan, especially under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and implement them in letter and spirit.

He said under the CPEC, the two countries were entering into a new era of cooperation, therefore the government was further streamlining and simplifying the procedures to facilitate the Chinese companies and investors working in the country.

PM Shehbaz assured the Chinese investors that the difficult time for them was now over as “We are going to do this under one umbrella as a one window operation and this I mean in letter and spirit…not just words but true implementation”.

Addressing an award ceremony here, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Chinese government and companies had contributed towards Pakistan’s industrial promotion in various areas and their contribution had not only led to creating job opportunities and industrial production but also further strengthened the bilateral economic ties.

Earlier the prime minister gave awards to top-performing Chinese companies working especially in projects under CPEC in Pakistan.

He said recently the two friendly countries had celebrated a decade of CPEC under Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI). He said China had so far invested a valuable $30 billion under CPEC which had really transformed the economic landscape in Pakistan.

Advertisement

“Now we are entering into the second phase of CPEC in which multiple new areas are being incorporated including the green corridor, Information Technology, and Special Economic Zones.

He said the Pakistan government had launched a great initiative “Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)”, which would consist of all main stakeholders including the federal government, all provincial governments, and institutions, particularly Pakistan Army led by General Syed Asim Munir.

Also Read FBR chief vows to resolve taxation issues of real-estate transactions ISLAMABAD: Under the direction of Minister for Finance and Revenue, a delegation...

Minister for Board of Investment (BoI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain said CPEC had ushered in a new era of progress and development in various areas including energy, infrastructure, industrial development, agriculture, and science and technology.