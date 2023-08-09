OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: 6.74” OLED screen, Q9+ BOE panel for enhanced visuals.

The device boasts a Q9+ panel by BOE, offering improved visual quality over the Ace 2.

Q9+ offers better color, low-light optimization, and uniformity.

Advertisement

OnePlus has unveiled some exciting details about its upcoming device, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, on Weibo. Sporting a 6.74″ OLED screen, the Ace 2 Pro’s display specifications mirror those of its predecessor, the Ace 2.

However, a significant upgrade comes in the form of a Q9+ panel by BOE, promising an enhanced visual experience.

Maintaining its non-Pro sibling’s key features, the Ace 2 Pro boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1240p resolution, 10-bit colour support, and HDR10+ certification.

The Q9+ panel, a refined version of the Q9, offers improved colour reproduction, low-light optimizations, and better uniformity.

Beyond the display, the Ace 2 Pro impresses with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 24 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, 150W fast charging, and an innovative cooling solution.

Set to launch on August 16, the phone initially remains exclusive to China, with global launch potential as the OnePlus 11T later. The company’s plans for the global version, however, remain undisclosed.

Advertisement

Also Read OnePlus foldable phone gets a new design before launch OnePlus is preparing to unveil its debut foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open....