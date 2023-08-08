Oppo’s response to Samsung is unveiling a new generation of devices.

Honor’s launch event on September 1 and Oppo’s reveal are expected soon.

The anticipation for Oppo Find N3 and Find N3 Flip Builds.

As Samsung unveils its latest foldable phone lineup, the stage is set for intense competition in the smartphone market. Honor and Oppo are gearing up to make their moves, with Honor announcing a launch event on September 1, and Oppo also planning to unveil its new foldable devices later this month.

One of the anticipated releases is the Oppo Find N3, along with its counterpart, the Find N3 Flip.

Leaks suggest that the Find N3 will house a powerful 3.36 GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a triple-camera setup highlighted by a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and impressive 50W wireless charging capabilities.

The Find N3 Flip, on the other hand, is expected to maintain the design and features of its predecessor, the Find N2 Flip, but with the addition of a triple-camera module, prominently featuring a 32MP telephoto lens.

Accompanying the new foldable, Oppo is set to launch the Oppo Pad Air 2 tablet. Although details are scarce, it is confirmed to sport an 8,000 mAh battery and 5G connectivity, promising enhanced performance and connectivity.

The Oppo Watch 5 series is also generating buzz, skipping the number 4 due to cultural superstitions. Reports suggest that the Watch 5 will boast a curved AMOLED display, a robust 570 mAh battery, and eSIM support.

This smartwatch is expected to come in shades of white and black carbon fiber. The series is likely to comprise two models: the Watch 5 and the more advanced Watch 5 Pro.