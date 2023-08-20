Original Snow White Director’s Son Criticizes Live-Action Remake

The live-action remake of Snow White has recently faced strong criticism from David Hand, the son of one of the co-directors of the original 1937 animated film. In an interview, Hand expressed his disapproval of the remake, describing it as “woke.”

Hand referred to the remake as a “whole different concept” and stated, “It’s a disgrace.” He criticized the film for attempting to introduce new elements to something that was already a significant success in the past.

“Their thoughts are just so radical now. They change the stories; they change the thought process of the characters… They’re making up new woke things, and I’m just not into any of that,” Hand elaborated.

He further expressed his dissatisfaction, saying, “I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films.” Hand concluded by suggesting that his father and Walt Disney would not approve of these changes.

On the other hand, Rachel Zegler, who stars in the remake, discussed the differences between the new movie and the original story in a previous interview. Zegler noted that her character’s portrayal in the original cartoon wouldn’t resonate with today’s audience and mentioned, “We did a really deep dive into fixing and making a modern woman out of Snow White.”

Advertisement

Zegler also highlighted changes made to the character’s age and independence, stating, “I think she’s 13 in the original cartoon, so we started there and said, ‘No, she’s 18 in this one.’ She’s a bit more independent.”

Also Read Snow White: Magical Creatures Replace Dwarfs in First Look Disney's upcoming "Snow White" will feature Rachel Zegler as Snow White. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.