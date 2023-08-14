PAF greets nation on Independence Day

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has greeted the entire nation of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day.

The PAF spokesperson said the journey of increasing operational capabilities, innovation and independence of Pakistan Air Force was also an important feature of the special message.

“The message also reiterated the commitment that the Pakistan Army is always ready to fulfill the sacred duty of defending the nation with full force and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice if necessary,” the spokesperson said.