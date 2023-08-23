Pak-KSA “Joint Special Forces Exercise Al Battri-I” kicks off

National anthems of both countries played at start of ceremony.

Pak-Royal Saudi Special Forces are participating in exercise.

Exercise is aimed at further harnessing military-to-military relations.

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of the First Pakistan-KSA “Joint Special Forces Exercise AL BATTAR-I” was held at Cherat.

Pak-Royal Saudi Special Forces are participating in a week-long exercise.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations between both countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaboration, with a view to accruing maximum benefits from each other’s experience in employment against terrorism.

National anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony. Senior officials from both the Armed Forces were present on the occasion.

Such joint Military Exercises between armies of both brotherly countries are aimed at enhancing existing bilateral relations and benefiting from each other’s experience.