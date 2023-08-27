Pakistan blind cricket team defeats India in IBSA World Games final

Pakistan’s blind cricket team won the IBSA World Games final against India.

Pakistan chased down a target of 185 runs within the 15th over.

Men in Green thrashed India in the tournament opener too.

Advertisement

In the final match of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games held in Birmingham, the Pakistan cricket team secured an impressive victory over India by eight wickets.

The Pakistani side successfully chased down a target of 185 runs within the 15th over, showcasing a dominant batting performance.

Key contributions came from Badar Munir and Mohammad Salman, who scored 41 and 48 runs respectively, leading Pakistan to victory. India also contributed 42 extras during the second innings.

Earlier, India had set a target of 184-3 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first. In the qualifier, India had defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, earning them a spot in the final. On the other hand, Pakistan secured their final berth by winning all four games during the group stage.

In a prior match, Pakistan’s blind cricket team secured their fourth consecutive win by defeating England by six wickets in Birmingham.

The team displayed dominance in both batting and bowling, successfully chasing down the target of 104 runs within the 10th over. Skipper Nisar Ali led with 35 runs, followed by Matiullah with 22 runs. In England’s innings, they were all-out after scoring 103 runs, with LJ Sigg contributing 25 runs. Notably, the highest score in England’s innings was 32 extras. Pakistan’s Shahzaib Haider took four wickets, while Mohammad Shahzaib claimed two.

Advertisement

In another game, Pakistan overcame Australia by six wickets by successfully chasing down a target of 108 runs within the 15th over. The team’s strong performance continued in their match against Bangladesh, as they defeated them by seven wickets, easily achieving the target of 137/6 runs.

Pakistan began the tournament on a high note, defeating India by 18 runs. The Pakistani side scored 187/8 in 20 overs and managed to limit their arch-rivals to 169/7 within the allotted overs.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan will host 2023 World Cup of Blind Cricket Pakistan will host the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in 2024. Tournament...