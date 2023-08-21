Pakistan Hockey Gears Up for Asian Games 2023 with Big Changes

Advertisement New management and selection committee unveiled.

Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh appointed as head coach.

Squad of 36 players announced for training camp.

With the Asian Games 2023 on the horizon, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has implemented significant changes to prepare for the event set to take place in China from September to October.

In an effort to bolster the team’s performance, a fresh management and selection committee have been unveiled. Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh takes the helm as the new head coach of the hockey team. Joining him are other prominent figures in the coaching panel: Olympian Dilawar Hussain, Shakeel Abbasi, and goalkeeper coach Amjad Ali.

For the role of team manager, former international player Saeed Khan has been appointed, while Brigadier Muhammad Yusuf Baig assumes the position of team doctor. Rana Nasrullah Khan, an experienced professional, has been enlisted as the physical trainer.

The selection committee welcomes Rana Mohammad Shafiq, a World Hockey Cup gold medalist, adding his expertise to the team. Shafiq boasts an impressive international record, having represented Pakistan in 33 matches. His multifaceted experience spans roles as a head coach, manager, selector, and camp commandant. Shafiq replaces Olympian Shakeel Abbasi on the committee.

As preparations for the Asian Games intensify, the PHF has introduced a 36-member squad set to participate in the training camp. Scheduled to unfold in the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad, the camp will commence on August 21.

Olympian Kaleemullah, leading a five-member selection committee, assessed players’ performances to compile the list of 36 individuals for the camp. The squad’s composition received the endorsement of PHF head Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. On Monday, August 21, by 4 pm, the final squad will report to head coach Shahnaz for further guidance and preparations. These strategic changes underscore the federation’s proactive efforts to optimize the team’s potential for the upcoming Asian Games.

Squad

Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiyaq Khan, Waqar, Ali Raza, and Abdullah Sheikh are the goalkeepers.

Mohammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, and Mohammad Bilal Aslam are the defenders.

Usama Bashir, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arbaz Ayaz, Ahtisham Aslam, Mohammad Baqar, Mohammad Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Imran, and Syed Shehbaz Haider are the midfielders.

Mohammad Imad, Afraz, Roman, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Qayyum, Abdul Rehman (Wapda), Waqar Ali, Mohammad Arsalan, Mohammad Umar Bhat, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdul Wahab, Zikriya Hayat, Bisharat Ali, Rana Waleed, Hamza Fayaz, and Abdul Rehman are the forwards.