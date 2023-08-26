Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited jobs available 2023

Pakistan Railways increases fares of all passengers’ trains
Current Job Openings in Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited (PRACS)
Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited (PRACS) has announced new job opportunities to fill vacant positions within the department. PRACS is actively recruiting new employees for various positions.
|Sr. No.
|Name of Post
|No of vacancy
|Qualification
|Experience
|01
|Highways Physics Expert
|01
|Master in Civil Engineering (Highway/Transportation Engineering/Construction Management)
|20 years experience in the Highway Transplantation Engineering Field and 5 years experience as a Project Manager
|02
|Highway Design Expert
|01
|Master in Civil Engineering (Highway/Transportation Engineering) or Minimum BSc Civil Engineer
|20 years of Experience in the field of Highway
|03
|Building/Bridges Design Expert
|01
|Master in Civil Engineering (Structure Engineering ( or Mini BSc Civil Engineering
|15 years experience in the field of design of Civil infrastructure including buildings, steel structures, framework scaffolding
|04
|Water Supply Expert
|01
|Master in Civil Engineering (Water Supply) or minimum BSc in Civil engineering
|Minimum 15 years experience in the field of water supply management
|05
|Sewerage System Design Expert
|01
|Master in Civil Engineering (Sewerage System)
|Minimum 15 years Experience
|06
|Mechanical Expert
|01
|Masters in Mechanical/or Minimum BSc in Mechanical Engineering
|15 years experience in the field
|07
|Geo-Technical Material Experience
|01
|Master or BSc in Soil mechanics/Geo tech Engineering)
|Minimum 15 years experience in relevant field
|08
|Senior Architect
|01
|Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture
|15 years experience in architectural design
|08
|Geographic Information System (GIS)expert
|01
|Master in Computer Science or Bachelor of Engineering, Geography Surveyor or relevant Field
|Minimum 15 years of experience in GIS
|10
|Quantity Surveyor
|01
|Diploma of Associate Engineering
|Minimum 18 years experience
The available vacancies are open for candidates from all across Pakistan. Comprehensive details regarding the vacancies at PRACS are as follows:
Latest Employment Opportunities in Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited
PRACS is in search of dynamic and enthusiastic professionals to join its team on a contract basis for a period of one year. The contract term may be extended for an additional period based on the organization’s requirements. The following roles are currently available at PRACS.
Application Deadline and Application Process for PRACS Jobs
The deadline for submitting applications for the PRACS vacancies is September 12, 2023. Interested candidates are advised to complete their applications by 11 AM on September 12, 2023.
Prospective candidates can access the prescribed application form from the official PRACS website. The application form can be downloaded using the following link: www.pracsltd.com
Applicants are required to send the completed application form along with scanned copies of supporting documents to the designated email address: [email protected]
