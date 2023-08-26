Advertisement
Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited jobs available 2023

Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited jobs available 2023

Current Job Openings in Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited (PRACS)

Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited (PRACS) has announced new job opportunities to fill vacant positions within the department. PRACS is actively recruiting new employees for various positions.

Sr. No.Name of PostNo of vacancyQualificationExperience
01Highways Physics Expert01Master in Civil Engineering (Highway/Transportation Engineering/Construction Management)20 years experience in the Highway Transplantation Engineering Field and 5 years experience as a Project Manager
02Highway Design Expert01Master in Civil Engineering (Highway/Transportation Engineering) or Minimum BSc Civil Engineer20 years of Experience in the field of Highway 

 

03Building/Bridges Design Expert01Master in Civil Engineering (Structure Engineering ( or Mini BSc Civil Engineering 

 

15 years experience in the field of design of Civil infrastructure including buildings, steel structures,  framework scaffolding
04Water Supply Expert01Master in Civil Engineering (Water Supply) or minimum BSc in Civil  engineeringMinimum 15 years experience in the field of water supply management
05Sewerage System Design Expert01Master in Civil Engineering (Sewerage System)Minimum 15 years Experience
06Mechanical Expert01Masters in Mechanical/or Minimum BSc in Mechanical Engineering15 years experience in the field
07Geo-Technical Material Experience01Master or BSc in Soil mechanics/Geo tech Engineering)Minimum 15 years experience in relevant field
08Senior Architect01Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture15 years experience in architectural design
08Geographic Information System (GIS)expert01Master in Computer Science or Bachelor of Engineering, Geography Surveyor or relevant FieldMinimum 15 years of experience  in GIS
10Quantity Surveyor01Diploma of Associate EngineeringMinimum 18 years experience

The available vacancies are open for candidates from all across Pakistan. Comprehensive details regarding the vacancies at PRACS are as follows:

Latest Employment Opportunities in Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service Limited

PRACS is in search of dynamic and enthusiastic professionals to join its team on a contract basis for a period of one year. The contract term may be extended for an additional period based on the organization’s requirements. The following roles are currently available at PRACS.

Application Deadline and Application Process for PRACS Jobs

Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Service

The deadline for submitting applications for the PRACS vacancies is September 12, 2023. Interested candidates are advised to complete their applications by 11 AM on September 12, 2023.

Prospective candidates can access the prescribed application form from the official PRACS website. The application form can be downloaded using the following link: www.pracsltd.com

Applicants are required to send the completed application form along with scanned copies of supporting documents to the designated email address: [email protected]

