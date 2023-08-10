Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to explore investment opportunities

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to explore investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, desalination, IT and mining sectors.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the understanding was reached during a meeting between the outgoing Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Saudi Arabian Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Engineer Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji, who led a delegation to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations and underlined the importance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the constitution of Special Investment Facilitation Council to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC member states, especially Saudi Arabia.

Later in a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have also huge potential to unlock for enhanced cooperation in infrastructure development, including through public-private partnerships.